7 Baltimore Ravens Voted Into Pro Bowl; Lamar Jackson Not Among ThemSeven Baltimore Ravens have been voted into the Pro Bowl for their performances on the field this season, but quarterback Lamar Jackson was not among them.

Ravens Fans Are Steelers Fans The Next Two Weeks? 'Of Course, We Know We Need Some Help' To Make Playoffs, Says John HarbaughIn a cruel bit of irony, the Ravens hopes of positioning themselves well in the playoff picture reside in the hands of their most hated division rival.

How Can Ravens Make Playoffs? Breaking Down Scenarios Entering Week 16The Ravens, despite a three-game winning streak and 9-5 record, are currently outside of the playoffs looking in. What needs to happen for them to secure a spot in the next two weeks?

Jackson Leads Surging Ravens To 40-14 Rout Of JaguarsThe Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-7 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars' losing streak to 13 games.