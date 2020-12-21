COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting near downtown Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Eutaw and Fayette streets. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers also found a person with gunshot wounds to the leg and back near Royal Farms Arena.

Both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

