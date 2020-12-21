BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in two separate shootings in Baltimore late Sunday.
Officers from the eastern district were called to the 1100 block of Darley Avenue for a reported shooting at 10:42 p.m. There they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and legs.
He was taken to an area hospital where he’s now listed in stable condition.
Baltimore Police detectives are investigating this shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Then around 11:29 p.m., southwest district officers were called to the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue for another reported shooting.
There, a 26-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are now investigating this shooting.
