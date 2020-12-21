Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were killed in a Southwest Baltimore shooting late Sunday night, police said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Old Frederick Road and S. Kossuth Avenue at around 8:25 p.m., where they found two unidentified females suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.