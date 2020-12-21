BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a number of homicides and shootings after another violent weekend in the city.
Five people were murdered and seven other non-fatal shootings were reported to police over the weekend. Another fatal shooting was reported in broad daylight Monday, bringing the homicide total to 325 so far this year.
Two of the homicide victims were in the city to sell a gun, Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press conference Monday.
Scott said police and city officials not only need to work on reducing the number of violent incidents, but also working on the factors that lead to the violence — focusing on the people committing the violence, the violent repeat offenders, the guns coming into our city and also on the addiction and other factors driving violence in the city.
RELATED STORIES:
- 2 Women Shot, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Sunday Night
- 2 Men Injured In Late Night Shootings Sunday In Baltimore
- 2 Men Shot, 1 Fatally In Separate Baltimore Shootings Sunday Afternoon
- 2 Injured, 1 Critically, In Separate Shootings Across Baltimore Overnight Sunday
- Police: Man, Woman Killed In Double Shooting In West Baltimore
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in some of the incidents the victims likely knew their assailants. Some of the survivors told police they came into the city to purchase drugs and the shootings were a result of a drug deal gone bad, he said.
“So we are working constantly through having smart deployment strategies, putting officers where we know they need to be based on patterns and trends of crime,” Harrison said. “And we’re working to identify those bad actors who are pulling the triggers and who are carrying the guns.”
Anyone with information on these crimes are asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Baltimore decaying violent hole city… Land of the greedy corrupt failed democratic regime! Enjoy your drug infested violent ghettos you deserve them, thank your democrats!
Follow the money trail of these greedy corrupt democrats running Baltimore city, keep voting in that failed democratic trash, the violent demise of our city is their legacy