By CBS Baltimore Staff
GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — All lanes were temporarily closed on I-295 South past I-95 for a crash earlier Monday afternoon.

Lanes reopened at around 2:19 p.m.

Chopper 13 is over the scene and the lanes appear to be closed for police activity.

This story is developing.

