Comments
GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) — All lanes were temporarily closed on I-295 South past I-95 for a crash earlier Monday afternoon.
ALERT: Crash, Prince George's County, MD 295 south past I-95. All lanes closed. #mdtraffic #mdotnews dw
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) December 21, 2020
Lanes reopened at around 2:19 p.m.
UPDATE: Crash, Prince George's County, MD 295 south past I-95. All lanes open. #mdtraffic #mdotnews dw
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) December 21, 2020
Chopper 13 is over the scene and the lanes appear to be closed for police activity.
This story is developing.