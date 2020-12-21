Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County music teacher has been nominated for a special award: a Grammy!
Martellies Warren, a vocal music teacher at Woodlawn Middle School, is nominated for the award as part of the gospel group Anthony Brown & group therAPy. They’re nominated for best gospel album.
Warren said the nomination itself is a dream come true.
“All I can tell you is..this is the Lords doing! I really am grateful to God and so many of you who have slowly, but surely, built me up over the years,” he wrote on Facebook.
The Grammys will air on January 31 on WJZ.