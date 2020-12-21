BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Moderna vaccine is set to arrive in Maryland this week.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday the Moderna vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization by the FDA on Friday, has begun shipping to recipients in Maryland.
The state will receive 104,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the week of December 21, along with 36,075 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Maryland received 50,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the week of December 14, when they were first rolled out. The state will receive 36,075 Pfizer vaccines this week.
This means the state now has 191,075 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“As laid out in our statewide vaccination plan, our earliest vaccinations are focused on our front line healthcare workers, the residents and staff of our nursing homes,” said Governor Hogan. “We encourage our hospitals and local health departments to get our critical front line healthcare workers vaccinated as safely and quickly as possible.”
Gov. Hogan’s office said they now have enough doses allocated to vaccinate 90% of frontline hospital staff.
Nursing home staff and resident vaccinations are expected to begin in the coming days.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.