Snubbed? Fans Upset Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Didn't Make 2020 Pro Bowl CutA number of fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the apparent snub of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for this year's Pro Bowl.

7 Baltimore Ravens Voted Into Pro Bowl; Lamar Jackson Not Among ThemSeven Baltimore Ravens have been voted into the Pro Bowl for their performances on the field this season, but quarterback Lamar Jackson was not among them.

Ravens Fans Are Steelers Fans The Next Two Weeks? 'Of Course, We Know We Need Some Help' To Make Playoffs, Says John HarbaughIn a cruel bit of irony, the Ravens hopes of positioning themselves well in the playoff picture reside in the hands of their most hated division rival.

How Can Ravens Make Playoffs? Breaking Down Scenarios Entering Week 16The Ravens, despite a three-game winning streak and 9-5 record, are currently outside of the playoffs looking in. What needs to happen for them to secure a spot in the next two weeks?