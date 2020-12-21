GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A former Maryland police officer pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
Anthony Michael Mileo, 54, had been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. Mileo was a corporal with the Maryland National Capital Park Police.
Officials began investigating the case after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2019. In November of that year, police searched Mileo’s Calvert County home and seized three cell phones.
According to a plea agreement, Mileo admitted the child pornography could be accessed from any internet-capable device.
If the court accepts his guilty plea, Mileo will be sentenced to between 4 and 6.5 years in prison, officials said.
Child pornography charges in Calvert County were dropped in favor of the federal case.