BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As many Marylanders choose to stay home for the holidays this year, that can mean some are choosing smaller dinners as well.

Here’s a few places we’ve found that might help ease your cooking stress this strange holiday season:

Alma’s Cocina Latina: A New Year’s Eve menu offers dinner for two or four people with starters, salad, an entree, sides and one dessert for your end of the year dinner. Place your order by December 26. Click here for their menu.

Atwater’s Traditional Food: Holiday meals are available for in-store pick-up and delivery. Full course brunch and dinners for two are available now for pre-order. Dinners are only available to pick-up on December 23 and 24. They also have holiday cookies, yule logs, fruit cake and more. Click here for their full offerings.

Azumi: They’ll be offering a full take-out menu with sushi favorites and entrees available. Call 443.220.0477 for your order.

Barley’s Backyard Fells Point: Choose between ham, turkey breast, sausage lasagna and more with shareable sides available. Delivery is complimentary within 15 miles, and you must order at least 24 hours in advance. Check out their menu and pricing here.

Blair on Hudson’s: Made-to-order meals will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Check out their menu here.

Blue Hill Tavern: A Christmas feast to reheat at home! Make the choice of a bone-in spiral sliced ham or beef tenderloin with sides and a la carte items available. You must have your order in by Monday, December 21. Pick up is Wednesday, December 23 from 12-8 p.m. Click here for the menu and pricing.

Cardinal Tavern: Pre-order their menu by Tuesday, December 22 at 3 p.m. They have entrees, sides and desserts available. Click here for the menu.

Choptank: Their Christmas Eve dinner packages serves three to four people for $200 or five to six people for $350. Choose between appetizers, a choice of three entrees and dessert. Order through their email and Click here for their menu.

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant in Perry Hall: Pre-orders available for dine-in or carry-out. Each person will pick one entre and get both starters, a choice of two sides and a choice of a dessert. Call 410-529-3474 to order and check out their full menu options here.

Duck Duck Goose: Choose from a hors d’oeuvres, one protein and two sides included with a baguette with salted honey butter. You must pre-order for Christmas by Sunday, December 20 by 7 p.m. and for New Years Eve by December 27 by 7 p.m. Call 443-946-9023 or click here for more information.

Gundalow Gourmet: Their holiday orders are closed, but select items from their menu are available on December 23 and December 24. Check out their page for more information.

Hard Yacht Cafe: The Dundalk establishment has family platters serving five people. You can choose between chicken pot pie served with mashed potatoes, seafood mac and cheese topped with bread crumbs or slow-roasted beef pot roast over mashed potatoes and more. Call now to pre-order for Christmas Eve at (443) 407-0038.

Johnny’s: A pre-fixed menu is available for Christmas Eve. Three courses available for $38 a person. It is available for pick-up or delivery. Check out their menu for more.

La Cuchara Baltimore: Pre-order your dinner now for pick-up on December 24. It serves four people and they also have special holiday cookie packs available. Click here to order.

La Tavola Ristorante Italiano: Order individual or party trays for Christmas Eve by 5 p.m. Monday, December 21. Their regular menu will also be available. Call 410-685-1859.

Loch Bar: Grab an appetizer, choice of two or three entrees, sides and dessert. The dinner can serve two or four people. Order through their email or Click here for their menu that serves six. Click here for their menu for the smaller portion.

Mama’s on The Half Shell: Their holiday menu filled with tenderloins, sides, soups and charcuterie boards are available to pre-order until December 23 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information on how to order.

NiHao Baltimore: They have Cantonese ducks for their Christmas meal set including crab rangoons, veggies in oyster sauce, hot and sour chicken and more. Order here.

Pappas: A family meal will be available through December 22 to order for $18 a person. You can get a choice of turkey, ham or a combination with walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and more. The orders must be picked up on December 23. They are offering half price bottles of wine available with all orders. Call 410-666-0030 to order and check out the full menu here.

Pierpoint Restaurant & Catering: While their Christmas dinner boxes have sold out, they still have cheese hampers, snack boxes and more for the week between Christmas and New Years if you’re still looking for a different dining experience. Click here for more information.

Tagliata: You can grab a to-go dinner for four people for $250 that includes an appetizer, one entree, one pasta and one dessert. They also have steak dinners available. Order and get it picked up between 2-5 p.m. on December 24. Order through their email by December 22 and Click here for the menu.

Thames Street Oyster House: You can grab a five lb baked stuffed lobster and a whole Black Angus beef tenderloin for your table at home. They are also offering sides, raw bar selections, shuck at home oysters and cocktails. Check it out here.

The Point in Fells: Choose between their holiday packages that can cover between two or 20 people. Their holiday menu has a variety of sides and desserts as well as $20 bottles of wine. Pre-order for pick-up or delivery for Wednesday, December 23 on their website.

Sally O’s: They are out of hams, but a comment on their Facebook page revealed that they do have prime rib and sides still available if you directly reach out to them.