BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank will continue to help families affected by the coronavirus pandemic by distributing grab & go meals through next summer.
With the help of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, the food bank can help Maryland’s food-insecure families, many who have children, have a supply of food through August 2021.
The USDA program ensures, children receive the nutrition they need with a health, well-balanced diet when the school year ends. However, since the start of the pandemic, the organization has been able to give out grab & go meals at sites across Central Maryland where groups could no longer offer meals due to the pandemic.
The meals, which are prepared at the Charles T. Bauer Community Kitchen daily, will be available for pickup at various locations throughout the state including recreation centers, faith-based organizations, and other agencies.
To be eligible for a meal, children must be in a household that receives benefits through the Food Supplement Program or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA). This includes children who are eligible for free or reduced lunch program at schools.
More information on eligibility and a full list of locations are here: