ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan says the state of Maryland will give COVID-19 vaccine doses for frontline clinical healthcare workers at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda.
“Maryland is proud to be home to some of the world’s leading health systems and medical research institutions, including NIH,” said Governor Hogan. “With our earliest vaccinations focused on high-risk populations, we are providing a limited number of doses to NIH in order to vaccinate these Maryland-based front line healthcare workers. I want to thank Dr. Collins, Dr. Fauci, and their teams for all they have done throughout this crisis to save lives.”
NIH is the largest biomedical research agency in the world, devoted to clinical research.
Maryland agreed to provide 2,300 doses from its initial batch of the Moderna vaccine.
It’s being included as part of Phase 1A of Maryland’s vaccination plan, focusing on healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term facilities and first responders.
