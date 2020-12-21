BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Will Santa and his reindeer have a layer of snow on the ground when they visit the good little girls and boys in Maryland Thursday night?
It depends on what part of the state you’re in.
Maryland will be dry to start the day on Christmas Eve, but a cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon along with some precipitation. Things will start out with rain before shifting to a wintry mix in the late afternoon to evening. Some areas north and west of Baltimore could see all snow as the system moves out.
Temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Thursday before the cold front arrives. As it moves through, temperatures will fall to around freezing at midnight.
For Christmas Day, it will be blustery and colder, with temperatures topping out in the mid- to upper 30s. The wind chill, though, will make it feel more like the teens!
Some lingering flurries also can’t be ruled out on Friday.
Don’t expect a significant layer of snow, though; earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put the chances of a White Christmas at around 10% in the Baltimore area.
