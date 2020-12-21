Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Moby Dick House Of Kabobs is giving away free meals this holiday season.
The Mediterranean restaurant chain is partnering with the Bea Gaddy Organization in Baltimore to feed families in need.
“Giving back is an important mission of the core management team who feel taking care of those less fortunate is a way to move past the trials and tribulations of the past year and enter 2021 with a strong show of force,” a press release from Moby Dick stated.
Families will be picking up individually packaged meals on Monday December 21 at 4:00 p.m. at its Rotunda location at 727 W 40th Street.
Meals will include grilled chicken kabobs, basmati rice, hummus, and fresh baked naan.