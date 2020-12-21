COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and two people were injured in shootings in Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.

The first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Eutaw and Fayette streets. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers also found a person with gunshot wounds to the leg and back near Royal Farms Arena.

Both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they got to the hospital, they found the 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation found he was shot in the 800 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

