BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and two people were injured in shootings in Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Eutaw and Fayette streets. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers also found a person with gunshot wounds to the leg and back near Royal Farms Arena.
Both victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition, police said.
Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they got to the hospital, they found the 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital, police said.
A preliminary investigation found he was shot in the 800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
Anyone with information about either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.