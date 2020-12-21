COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last year, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl. This year, he didn’t even make the cut.

That led a number of fans to take to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the apparent snub.

“#NFL #ProBowl is a Joke,” Twitter user @sports_god1 wrote after the roster was announced Monday evening.

Another, Twitter user @FCSScout, wrote Jackson “may be the most disrespected QB in the game.”

Yet another fan wondered how Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made the list but Jackson did not.

At least one fan, Twitter user @LamarHours, didn’t seem too upset by the news.

“It’s all good cause we got bigger things on our mind,” they tweeted, along with an emoji of a ring, an apparent reference to a Super Bowl championship.

Another fan put it this way: “He will be in the super bowl so the pro bowl means nun.”

Twitter user @tae_harris1 didn’t seem to think it was a snub, instead writing “[Jackson’s] level of play has declined.”

As for Jackson himself, he didn’t seem too bothered by the news.

Truzzzzzz,” he tweeted after the list was announced, congratulating his seven teammates who did make the squad.

