BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Last year, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl. This year, he didn’t even make the cut.

That led a number of fans to take to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the apparent snub.

“#NFL #ProBowl is a Joke,” Twitter user @sports_god1 wrote after the roster was announced Monday evening.

#NFL #ProBowl is a Joke.. when 1 of the best players in the world @Lj_era8 can't even get on the squad!! 1 of the 4-5 best at the Qb position and the best dual threat hands down in a long time.. #Transcendent Now Put fn Respect on this man.. — WiseBeyondMyYears (@sports_god1) December 22, 2020

Another, Twitter user @FCSScout, wrote Jackson “may be the most disrespected QB in the game.”

Lamar Jackson may be the most disrespected QB in the game. On pace for 3000 passing yards & 1000 rushing yards, throwing to guys like Willie Snead, still has his team in playoff contention. Loses out on a Pro Bowl spot to a guy on a losing team. — Shaun (@FCSScout) December 22, 2020

Yet another fan wondered how Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made the list but Jackson did not.

Lamar Jackson vs World , how does Watson make the pro bowl but not Lamar ! — DK (@jackson2andrews) December 22, 2020

I already know @Lj_era8 seen that pro bowl snub! We just need to get in the playoffs he coming 😤 #Ravens — Drip bayless (@RDW1017) December 22, 2020

At least one fan, Twitter user @LamarHours, didn’t seem too upset by the news.

“It’s all good cause we got bigger things on our mind,” they tweeted, along with an emoji of a ring, an apparent reference to a Super Bowl championship.

Pro Bowl snub🤦🏽‍♂️ but it’s all good cause we got bigger things on our mind💍😈 #RavensFlock @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/NqGGY3sqVg — 8𓅓(9-5)(0-0) (@LamarHours) December 22, 2020

Another fan put it this way: “He will be in the super bowl so the pro bowl means nun.”

He will be in the super bowl so the pro bowl means nun 😂 — AFC AMN (@Jacob_DabDaddy) December 22, 2020

Twitter user @tae_harris1 didn’t seem to think it was a snub, instead writing “[Jackson’s] level of play has declined.”

My bro was arguing Lamar Jackson got snubbed from the pro bowl. I was arguing he didn’t. His level of play has declined — Tae (@tae_harris1) December 22, 2020

As for Jackson himself, he didn’t seem too bothered by the news.

“Truzzzzzz,” he tweeted after the list was announced, congratulating his seven teammates who did make the squad.