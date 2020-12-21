CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man armed with a knife stole a number of scratch-off tickets from an Anne Arundel County 7-Eleven convenience store Friday afternoon, police said.
The robbery happened around 3:10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of Crain Highway North in Crofton. Police said the man walked behind the counter and began taking the lottery tickets.
When an employee tried to intervene, police said the suspect showed a knife and pushed them away. The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of tickets.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
The day before, a man showed a handgun and demanded merchandise from a 7-Eleven clerk in Glen Burnie. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.