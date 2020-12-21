BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott and city officials are urging city resident to answer calls to COVID-19 contact tracers. Health department officials say they will not share personal information with police or immigration agencies.

“Let me emphasize that we do not share your personal information with anyone, not the police, not immigration, not IRS, no other agency,” said Will Smith, senior manager for the case investigation contact tracing team for the Baltimore City Health Department. “We are the health department and the only reason we need this information is to help you help your family and your friends from becoming sick and also help those that are sick.”

“We don’t snitch to your friends,” Smith said, adding they are only collecting information for the sake of information others of possible exposure and to collect information for the health department to trace COVID-19 spread.

Officials announced they are launching a new campaign to help increase the response to contact tracers calls.

Mayor Scott reiterate the severity of the coronavirus as how the virus is affecting hospital capacity.

“I think it goes without saying, but we’ll say it again — COVID-19 is real and is serious. People are dying and we all can work towards helping the spread of this virus by doing simple things,” Scott said. “This is not a hoax. This is not a fake flu. This is not something that’s gonna come and go. It will kill you. It will kill your family members.”

This comes as the state reported 29,578 coronavirus cases in Baltimore City and 647 city residents have died from the virus as of Monday. City officials said 603 city residents have died from the virus.

