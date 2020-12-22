Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man who police say is wanted was also reported missing on Monday from Glen Burnie.
Anne Arundel County police said they took a missing person’s report for Bryant Gregory Whitfield Jr.
The last person who heard from him was a relative on the morning on December 14.
Whitfield Jr. is wanted for an assault with a firearm that happened also on December 14.
He is 6’0″ weighs around 152 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
Police learned he may have been involved in an altercation Monday in the Morris Hill area of Glen Burnie.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts they are urged to call 911 and to not approach the missing/wanted suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.