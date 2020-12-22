COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 70-year-old Elkton man was arrested early Tuesday after state police found evidence he was distributing and possessing child pornography.

Maryland State Police began an investigation in October into the distribution and possession of child pornography online, which led them to Edward Slicer Jr.

Credit: Maryland State Police

Police found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices in their early morning raid.

He faces five counts of distribution of child pornography and ten counts of possession of child pornography.

