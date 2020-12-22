BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore restaurant is partnering with a local nonprofit to help those in need this holiday season in the form of cookies.

Christmas cookies are a time-honored tradition with frosting, sprinkles and family, but the making and baking can be tough. That’s why Atwater’s Traditional Food stepped in to help through cookie decorating kits.

“You don’t have to go to the store and buy the ingredients and bake the cookies yourself,” Atwater’s pastry chef Bryan Crystal said. “It’s kind of all done for you.”

Inside the kits, people will find ginger cookies, sugar cookies and more.

“There’s three bags of icing… we have five different containers of holiday sprinkles… there are these teeny tiny little Christmas lights and you can put them on the trees, you can ice the trees and put the little lights on the trees and they’re adorable,” Crystal said.

Atwater’s is partnering with Promise Heights this year. For every box sold, $5 of the proceeds will go to the organization to help it continue offering programs like career services in west Baltimore, the group’s executive director Bronwyn Mayden said.

“What we’re trying to do is to get every child that lives in that community to graduate high school and be ready for college and career,” Mayden said.

The kits can be found in some stores, ordered online or ordered through Grubhub. To learn more, click here.