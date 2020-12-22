BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott appointed two city positions on Monday, including the city’s first Chief Equity Officer.

Acting City Solicitor Dana P. Moore will be the first to hold the cabinet-level position. She will also serve as the Director of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights.

“Baltimore’s legacy of inequitable policies and practices has been further exacerbated by the current public health pandemic. Over this term and beyond, we must be unafraid to confront our past and lay the foundation for an equitable city,” Mayor Scott said. “That will require the kind of leadership, hard work, expertise, and collaboration that have been hallmarks of Solicitor Moore’s career. From her legal experience to her personal commitment to the mission of equity, she is the perfect choice to serve as Baltimore’s inaugural Chief Equity Officer and lead the Office of Equity and Civil Rights.”

The new position is meant to help city agencies shape their equity platforms, offer guidance and ensure compliance with local equity laws, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.

Moore is the first woman to serve as City Solicitor in Baltimore, which she began in March 2020. She has also worked as a commissioner on the Planning Commission and the Baltimore City Board of Liquor License Commissioners and the Board of Ethics.

Jim Shea will take over as City Solicitor, leading the Law Department and serving as legal advisor to the city.

“Jim brings unmatched legal and civic experience to City Hall, and he is committed to charting a new course for Baltimore,” Mayor Scott said. “His dedication to good lawyering, equity and accountability will make him an effective City Solicitor and critical part of my team as we work to build a better city.”

He is currently chairman emeritus of Venable LLP, a Global 100 law firm with over 800 attorneys in Baltimore, according to the release. Scott’s office said he is an active member of the Baltimore Community, a founding chairman of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance and a previous chair of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Empower Baltimore Management Corporation.

He will begin as city solicitor in January 2021.