By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As hospitalizations continue to rise, Maryland added 2,324 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning.

The state reports 255,397 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-one more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 5,353.

There are now 1,717 Marylanders hospitalized, an increase of 41 in the last day. Of those, 400 are in ICU beds and 1,317 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went down .25% to 7.47%. Maryland administered 55,698 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. Over 5.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered since the pandemic began, according to state data.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,123 (145)
Anne Arundel 22,120 (324) 13*
Baltimore City 29,865 (650) 21*
Baltimore County 36,334 (851) 29*
Calvert 2,032 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,231 (10)
Carroll 4,705 (154) 4*
Cecil 3,256 (63) 2*
Charles 5,592 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,281 (17)
Frederick 9,876 (163) 8*
Garrett 1,325 (36)
Harford 7,911 (133) 4*
Howard 10,370 (167) 6*
Kent 661 (24) 2*
Montgomery 42,551 (1,025) 44*
Prince George’s 51,006 (1,015) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,478 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,958 (82)
Somerset 1,617 (19)
Talbot 1,046 (7)
Washington 6,885 (123) 2*
Wicomico 4,271 (72)
Worcester 1,903 (42) 1*
Data not available (45)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,398 (1)
10-19 23,016 (4)
20-29 47,619 (27) 1*
30-39 45,177 (60) 6*
40-49 39,719 (160) 4*
50-59 38,113 (416) 20*
60-69 25,423 (836) 17*
70-79 14,656 (1,343) 30*
80+ 10,276 (2,504) 88*
Data not available (2)
Female 134,224 (2,608) 81*
Male 121,173 (2,745) 85*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 74,860 (2,002) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,220 (181) 7*
White (NH) 81,219 (2,522) 83*
Hispanic 45,308 (537) 14*
Other (NH) 11,699 (56)
Data not available 37,091 (55) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

