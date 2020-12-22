ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As hospitalizations continue to rise, Maryland added 2,324 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning.
The state reports 255,397 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Fifty-one more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 5,353.
There are now 1,717 Marylanders hospitalized, an increase of 41 in the last day. Of those, 400 are in ICU beds and 1,317 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went down .25% to 7.47%. Maryland administered 55,698 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. Over 5.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered since the pandemic began, according to state data.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,123
|(145)
|Anne Arundel
|22,120
|(324)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|29,865
|(650)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|36,334
|(851)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,032
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,231
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,705
|(154)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,256
|(63)
|2*
|Charles
|5,592
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,281
|(17)
|Frederick
|9,876
|(163)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,325
|(36)
|Harford
|7,911
|(133)
|4*
|Howard
|10,370
|(167)
|6*
|Kent
|661
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|42,551
|(1,025)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|51,006
|(1,015)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,478
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,958
|(82)
|Somerset
|1,617
|(19)
|Talbot
|1,046
|(7)
|Washington
|6,885
|(123)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,271
|(72)
|Worcester
|1,903
|(42)
|1*
|Data not available
|(45)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,398
|(1)
|10-19
|23,016
|(4)
|20-29
|47,619
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|45,177
|(60)
|6*
|40-49
|39,719
|(160)
|4*
|50-59
|38,113
|(416)
|20*
|60-69
|25,423
|(836)
|17*
|70-79
|14,656
|(1,343)
|30*
|80+
|10,276
|(2,504)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|134,224
|(2,608)
|81*
|Male
|121,173
|(2,745)
|85*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|74,860
|(2,002)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,220
|(181)
|7*
|White (NH)
|81,219
|(2,522)
|83*
|Hispanic
|45,308
|(537)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|11,699
|(56)
|Data not available
|37,091
|(55)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.