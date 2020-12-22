COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BRYANS ROAD, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that destroyed a home in Charles County Monday evening was started by kids playing with sparkers, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dakota Street in Bryans Road. Officials said the first firefighters on the scene found heavy fire coming from the two-story home.

Officials said the fire started on the rear patio where two kids were playing with ground-based sparklers.

The fire department was delayed in finding out about the blaze because of attempts to put it out.

It took 52 firefighters around 45 minutes to put out the flames, the fire marshal’s office said. In total, the fire caused $300,000 in damage, including $250,000 to the home itself and $50,000 to its contents.

No one was hurt in the fire.

