BRYANS ROAD, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that destroyed a home in Charles County Monday evening was started by kids playing with sparkers, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dakota Street in Bryans Road. Officials said the first firefighters on the scene found heavy fire coming from the two-story home.
Officials said the fire started on the rear patio where two kids were playing with ground-based sparklers.
DSFMs determined kids playing with ground-based sparklers caused yesterday's fire in Bryans Road. ALWAYS supervise children when using sparklers. REMEMBER aerial fireworks 🧨are ILLEGAL & sparklers, while appearing innocent, can burn up to 2000 degrees ‼️ https://t.co/P2yiHG1o4m pic.twitter.com/Djl6oaAaMp
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) December 22, 2020
The fire department was delayed in finding out about the blaze because of attempts to put it out.
It took 52 firefighters around 45 minutes to put out the flames, the fire marshal’s office said. In total, the fire caused $300,000 in damage, including $250,000 to the home itself and $50,000 to its contents.
No one was hurt in the fire.