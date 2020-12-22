SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Silver Spring Tuesday morning.
According to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services Spokesman Pete Piringer, two firefighters fell through the floor while searching for occupants inside the home. One self-rescued, but another was immediately rescued by other firefighters. One firefighter was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Update (initial dispatch ~6a) 9604 Lorain Av, passerby called 911, aggressive fire attack while house was searched for occupants, house unoccupied house/under renovation, 2 FFs fell thru floor (1 self-rescued & other immediately assisted by others in bsmt) 1 FF transported NLT https://t.co/LNwgoMUfq2 pic.twitter.com/dVrtnn07AE
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 22, 2020
A passerby called 911 around 6 a.m. to report the fire at a home in the 9600 block of Lorain Avenue. More than 60 firefighters responded to the scene and it took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Piringer said the house was unoccupied and being renovated. He said it’s believed the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical issue.
Workers were inside the home Monday and blew a fuse. The issues were left unattended and then caused the fire on the first floor.
Piringer said officials believe the first was burning for a while before it was seen by the passerby. The damage is estimated at $600,000.
