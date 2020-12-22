COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, DC, DC news, Fire, Laurel, Local TV, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters from four counties battled a two-alarm fire in Laurel Tuesday night, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road. Fire officials said firefighters found flames coming from the roof.

At least 22 adults, two kids and half a dozen dogs were displaced, officials said, adding 28 units were affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

 

