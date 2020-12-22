LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters from four counties battled a two-alarm fire in Laurel Tuesday night, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road. Fire officials said firefighters found flames coming from the roof.
Working 2-alarm Fire: Approx 9:30pm, #PGFD units were dispatched to the 13100 blk of Larchdale Rd in Laurel for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews located a 3-story garden-style apt bldg w/fire showing from the roof. Searches negative. Mutual aid @HCDFRS @mcfrs @AACoFD pic.twitter.com/7eWvQtwW6z
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 23, 2020
At least 22 adults, two kids and half a dozen dogs were displaced, officials said, adding 28 units were affected.
Update to apartment building fire on Larchdale Rd: Fire is out. 28 units affected. @PGCountyOEM assisting at least 22 adults, 2 children and 6 dogs displaced by fire. Fire investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/HkuvfuovDN
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 23, 2020
The cause of the fire is unknown.
