BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A team from Johns Hopkins University won a global mask design challenge.
Two dozen undergraduates from the university make up Team Polair. Together, they created a clear mask they said people would want to wear.
Judges considered ingenuity, effectiveness and style, plus tested it to make sure the masks met the same safety standards as surgical masks.
Team Poliar beat 100,000 other teams to claim the $250,000 grand prize.
Team Poliar beat 100,000 other teams to claim the $250,000 grand prize.