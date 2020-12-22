ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jury trials will remain suspended through April 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland Judiciary said Tuesday.
Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Mary Ellen Barbera signed a number of administrative orders Tuesday not only suspending jury trials but also keeping hearings for some case types remote.
The 12-page order extends Phase II restrictions through March 14 and prompts all jury trials between November 16 and April 23 to be rescheduled.
Some in-person services will still be allowed, but COVID-19 screening, social distancing and mask rules will be in effect.
