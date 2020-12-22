This Year's Ravens 'Could Be More Dangerous' In Playoffs Than Last Year's 14-2 Team Says Charles DavisThe NFL on CBS analyst says that if the Ravens are able to make the postseason, they could be the team no one wants to play.

Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Apologizes After Photos Show Mask-Less PartyingWashington quarterback Dwayne Haskins publicly apologized Tuesday after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after playing Sunday.

2021 Navy-Air Force Football Game To Be Held On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 AttacksThe Naval Academy and Air Force Academy officials announced Tuesday that their 2021 matchup will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Tony Pollard, Emmanuel Sanders Could Help Win Your ChampionshipIt's the last call for waiver wire pickups with championship week here for fantasy leagues. Here are some guys who could help you take home the title.