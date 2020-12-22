GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Mindy Kaling is a fan of a Maryland specialty!

The actress tweeted out to her fans Monday night asking what the holiday cake with a “million tiny layers of chocolate frosting” was,

Guys what’s that holiday cake you can get that’s yellow cake with a million tiny layers of chocolate frosting? Did I imagine this? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 21, 2020

The Maryland Office of Tourism responded with an image of Smith Island Cake, with “Happy B’Day Kelley” spelled on the top, paying a little tribute to The Office episode where Dwight and Jim threw Mindy’s character Kelly a birthday party.

If only Jim and Dwight gave Kelley a Smith Island Cake for her birthday! pic.twitter.com/yNiH5rAJQi — Maryland (@TravelMD) December 22, 2020

Some people came back with recipes, recommendations and overall enthusiasm for the cake.

Smith Island Cake is the state dessert of Maryland. This company ships nationwide https://t.co/XyCHnH3Z57 — Dr. Noelle Trent (@NoelleTrentPhD) December 21, 2020

Smith Island Cake from Maryland! Or Doberge Cake from New Orleans! https://t.co/XQBk65z4Hs — Wear a Mask😷Valliant (@notjovalliant) December 21, 2020

If you’re in LA Lady M Cake Boutique sells them. They’re on 3rd St. They have a bunch of varieties. https://t.co/6OvHyWjrg8 — Aimee Jones (@ladyaimeejones) December 21, 2020

Some people also suggested she try the “New Orleans” version of the cake, a Doberge cake.

If you want the New Orleans version, which is a Doberge cake, get it from Gambinos. I highly recommend the half chocolate/half lemon version. It is excellent! https://t.co/Npdkb4iDcq — Treb Gatte (@tgatte) December 21, 2020

She tweeted again later Monday night acknowledging that the cake was indeed a Smith Island cake!