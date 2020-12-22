COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Mindy Kaling is a fan of a Maryland specialty!

The actress tweeted out to her fans Monday night asking what the holiday cake with a “million tiny layers of chocolate frosting” was,

The Maryland Office of Tourism responded with an image of Smith Island Cake, with “Happy B’Day Kelley” spelled on the top, paying a little tribute to The Office episode where Dwight and Jim threw Mindy’s character Kelly a birthday party.

 

Some people came back with recipes, recommendations and overall enthusiasm for the cake.

Some people also suggested she try the “New Orleans” version of the cake, a Doberge cake.

She tweeted again later Monday night acknowledging that the cake was indeed a Smith Island cake!

