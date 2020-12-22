GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Mindy Kaling is a fan of a Maryland specialty!
The actress tweeted out to her fans Monday night asking what the holiday cake with a “million tiny layers of chocolate frosting” was,
Guys what’s that holiday cake you can get that’s yellow cake with a million tiny layers of chocolate frosting? Did I imagine this?
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 21, 2020
The Maryland Office of Tourism responded with an image of Smith Island Cake, with “Happy B’Day Kelley” spelled on the top, paying a little tribute to The Office episode where Dwight and Jim threw Mindy’s character Kelly a birthday party.
If only Jim and Dwight gave Kelley a Smith Island Cake for her birthday! pic.twitter.com/yNiH5rAJQi
— Maryland (@TravelMD) December 22, 2020
Some people came back with recipes, recommendations and overall enthusiasm for the cake.
Smith Island Cake is the state dessert of Maryland. This company ships nationwide https://t.co/XyCHnH3Z57
— Dr. Noelle Trent (@NoelleTrentPhD) December 21, 2020
Smith Island Cake from Maryland! Or Doberge Cake from New Orleans! https://t.co/XQBk65z4Hs
— Wear a Mask😷Valliant (@notjovalliant) December 21, 2020
If you’re in LA Lady M Cake Boutique sells them. They’re on 3rd St. They have a bunch of varieties. https://t.co/6OvHyWjrg8
— Aimee Jones (@ladyaimeejones) December 21, 2020
Smith island cake! https://t.co/uwPI4J8uls pic.twitter.com/OvjPYxpswy
— Tara Urso (@TaraUrso) December 21, 2020
Some people also suggested she try the “New Orleans” version of the cake, a Doberge cake.
If you want the New Orleans version, which is a Doberge cake, get it from Gambinos. I highly recommend the half chocolate/half lemon version. It is excellent! https://t.co/Npdkb4iDcq
— Treb Gatte (@tgatte) December 21, 2020
Doberge cake? https://t.co/a4pbaJorot
— Rachel Philips (@rachelbusygrl) December 21, 2020
She tweeted again later Monday night acknowledging that the cake was indeed a Smith Island cake!
Seems this cake exists and it’s a Smith Island Cake! What an amazing magical isle!
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 22, 2020