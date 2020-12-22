BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Scientists are trying to learn more about why there are some cases of allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland are conducting a new study on this and are looking for volunteers with a history of severe allergic reactions and plan on getting the vaccine, to take it under close clinical supervision.
Daniel Rotrosen, director of the Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told The Washington Post, “We expect to be looking at highly allergic individuals. They will be not necessarily so easy to recruit, either. A lot still needs to be done to be sure we have the optimal study design. That said, we’re trying to move as quickly as we can, for obvious reasons.”
The latest CDC guidelines say anyone who’s had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, should not take the vaccine or should talk to their doctor. Symptoms include shortness of breath, a closing of the throat, nausea, and dizziness.
They hope to learn more about these rare cases in a few weeks. At this time, there haven’t been any allergic reactions affiliated with the Moderna vaccine. But that’s set to be given to the general public this week.
