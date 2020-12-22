BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Shirley Brown, a professional storyteller and the former host of “Let’s Tell a Story” on WJZ-TV, died peacefully at home on Dec. 16, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Brown grew up in Thurmont, Maryland and was among the first group of women to graduate from Johns Hopkins University. According to her obituary published by Sol Levinson & Bros funeral home, she was a ceramics artist who spent most of her life teaching art to middle schoolers in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
She loved to tell stories and in 1958, began a 13-year run on WJZ-TV hosting “Let’s Tell a Story.” One the show she’d recite stories she memorized switching her voices to distinguish one character from another.
She also wrote a children’s book, “Around the World Stories To Tell to Children.”
A private funeral was held Sunday. A virtual Shiva will be held on Tuesday, December 22 at 7 p.m. Read more about Brown’s life here.