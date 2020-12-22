COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Washington Gas has been fined $750,000 stemming from an explosion that killed seven people at a Silver Spring apartment complex in 2016.

Last week, the company was ordered to pay the fine within 15 business days. An investigation done by the National Transportation Safety Board found the probable cause of the blast was the failure of one of the company’s mercery service regulators.

The state’s Public Service Commission also approved Washington Gas’ proposed mercury service regulator replacement program.

Someone called 911 to report smelling gas in the area weeks before the deadly blast.

CBS Baltimore Staff

