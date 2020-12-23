ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As of Wednesday morning, 10,497 Marylanders have received COVID-19 vaccinations, the state says.
The state launched its COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard on Wednesday. It will report statewide vaccinations by region, age group, gender, race and ethnicity.
“Today we have launched an innovative dashboard that will allow Marylanders to track the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations across the state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “More than 10,000 of our citizens have already been vaccinated, and we look forward to increasing this number exponentially in the coming weeks.”
The data comes from hospitals administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers. It will expand to nursing home and other healthcare programs in the coming weeks and months, the state said.
“The insight we take from this vaccination dashboard and all of our data helps inform everything from operations to outreach and communications,” said Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “It is critical to our broader strategic planning and helps us respond appropriately as information continues to develop rapidly.”
Like the coronavirus data dashboard, it will be updated daily during the 10 a.m. hour.
You can view the dashboard here.