BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It seems too obvious to say that 2020 has been… a unique time in our lives.

The pandemic news cycle was exhausting, but it isn’t the only thing that happened in Maryland this year.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

We’ve pulled together 10 most-read stories on WJZ.com that did not have to do with coronavirus.

Video: Woman Kicked By Wild Assateague Horse After She Hits The Horse With Shovel

In early July, a woman got a little too close to a horse who did not want her around. She was kicked by the horse after she hit the wild Assateague horse with a shovel, according to a video posted on social media.

Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For On-Air Comments That He Was ‘Blown Away’ By Female NFL Fans Questions During Ravens-Steelers Game

Sports announcer Cris Collinsworth took some heat in December for on-air comments about female NFL fans he had run into before the game.

“Everybody’s a fan. In particular, the ladies that I met. They have really specific questions about the game,” he said of the women. “And I’m like, ‘Wow,’ you’re just blown away by how strong the fans are here in this town.”

Click on the link above to see his apology.

Gervonta Davis Charged With Battery After Viral Video Shows Physical Altercation With Ex-Girlfriend

The world champion boxer and Baltimore native was arrested in early February after a viral video showed him allegedly in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend in Miami.

He admitted to being aggressive but denied he hit the woman.

Ocean City Boardwalk Violence In Summer 2020

Summer 2020 brought concerns from officials in Ocean City after several brawls broke out on the boardwalk.

A weekend in mid-June saw large numbers of arrests and more police presence after several weekends of violence on the boardwalk and large groups gathering.

VIDEO: Great White Shark Spotted Near Boat Off The Coast Of Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, just off of the Atlantic Ocean, often has sea visitors swim up to boats near the shore. A Great White Shark was spotted off of the coast in early June.

The boaters caught the shark on camera moving real close to the boat and even up to the surface so they could see the shark pretty clearly!

Sister Identifies 17-Year-Old Girl Whose Body Was Found In Wooded Area In Frederick As Ty’kerria Dawson

A 17-year-old girl’s body was found in a wooded area in Frederick in late June and shortly after her sister identified her as Ty’kerria Dawson.

Two teens, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were charged in early July with her death.

‘Y’all Trippin’ | Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns Game

We can’t not talk about Lamar Jackson and the bathroom speculation during the Cleveland Browns game against the Ravens.

He has repeatedly denied those claims, saying in a tweet, “Y’all trippin I definitely wasn’t taking a [enter poop emoji]”

The official statement is that it was calf cramps that sent him to the locker room.

Family Of Korryn Gaines, 23-Year-Old Killed By Baltimore County Police In 2016, Wins $38M Appeal In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

This story followed up with the 2016 death of Korryn Gaines, who was shot and killed by police in an hours-long standoff in Baltimore County.

At the beginning of July, a special appeals court ruled in favor of her family, who had had an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit.

Her family had previously sued Baltimore County Police, saying that officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son.

Video: Baltimore Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue, Throw It Into Harbor

The months of June and July were full of calls across the nation to remove confederate monuments and statues of other controversial historical figures, including Christopher Columbus.

Protestors in Baltimore tore down the Columbus statue in Little Italy in early July. The statue was dedicated to the City of Baltimore by the Italian American Organization in October 1984.

The videos show protesters using rope to pull down the Columbus statue. Then they dragged it down a flight of stairs and over brick pavers before throwing it into the Harbor.

Watch the video in the link above.

Kimberly Klacik’s New Ad Draws National Attention For 7th District Race, But A Johns Hopkins Political Scientist Says Odds Are Still Long For Republican Win

Kimberly Klacik, the Maryland Republican woman who documented Baltimore’s blight and dumping last summer and then ran for the 7th Congressional District seat drew attention for her campaign ads this summer.

The three-minute online ad titled “Black Lives Don’t Matter To Democrats” went viral in late August.

President Trump supported Klacik through her campaign. She ultimately lost against now-Rep. Kweisi Mfume.