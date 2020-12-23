Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot in southwest Baltimore late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to an area hospital at around 11:38 p.m. where a shooting victim had recently walked in seeking treatment.
They learned the man had been shot in the left inner forearm. He told police he had been shot in the 400 block of Warwick Avenue when an unknown suspect walked up behind him and opened fire.
Police said they weren’t able to find any evidence of a shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.