ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.
Terrance Uring Barnes, Jr., is five-foot-eight, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black jacket.
Terrance Barnes Jr. has been reported missing by his family. If you know the whereabouts of Terrance, please contact us at (410) 272-2121. Thank you. #HarfordNews #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/VCjAbPMTOJ
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) December 24, 2020
Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-272-2121.