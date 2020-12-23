BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge denied a request to temporarily halt an order prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining in Baltimore City due to COVID-19 concerns, Mayor Brandon Scott’s office said Wednesday evening.
In a statement, Scott said he was pleased with the decision, saying the court ruled “in favor of the health and safety of Baltimoreans.”
Last week, the Restaurant Association of Maryland filed legal action against Baltimore City and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties over the jurisdictions’ stricter rules on restaurants.
The group is asking for capacity limits to be set at the same level allowed in other parts of the state under Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest order.
