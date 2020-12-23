ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,465 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning as the state records its second-highest day of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Forty-nine more Marylanders have died in the last 24 hours from the virus, bringing the total to 5,402. There have now been 257,862 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic in the state.
Hospitalizations also continue to increase, with 1,776 Marylanders hospitalized. The only time hospitalizations have been higher was just last week on December 15 when the state recorded 1,799 hospitalizations.
Of those, 419 are in ICU beds- up nearly 20 from Tuesday- and 1,357 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went down by .11%, now at 7.36%. The state has administered 39,814 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,172
|(146)
|Anne Arundel
|22,366
|(329)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|30,080
|(656)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|36,582
|(860)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,055
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,232
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,763
|(155)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,270
|(65)
|2*
|Charles
|5,664
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,290
|(18)
|Frederick
|10,065
|(163)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,339
|(37)
|Harford
|7,979
|(135)
|4*
|Howard
|10,463
|(167)
|6*
|Kent
|664
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|42,975
|(1,032)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|51,462
|(1,019)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,495
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,982
|(82)
|Somerset
|1,630
|(19)
|Talbot
|1,055
|(7)
|Washington
|7,024
|(127)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,319
|(73)
|Worcester
|1,936
|(43)
|1*
|Data not available
|(49)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,525
|(1)
|10-19
|23,227
|(4)
|20-29
|48,027
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|45,591
|(60)
|6*
|40-49
|40,125
|(162)
|4*
|50-59
|38,507
|(420)
|20*
|60-69
|25,684
|(841)
|17*
|70-79
|14,824
|(1,362)
|30*
|80+
|10,352
|(2,523)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|135,488
|(2,628)
|81*
|Male
|122,374
|(2,774)
|85*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|75,524
|(2,020)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,275
|(180)
|7*
|White (NH)
|82,179
|(2,556)
|83*
|Hispanic
|45,643
|(538)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|11,817
|(55)
|Data not available
|37,424
|(53)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.