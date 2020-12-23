BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From football to fashion: two Baltimore Ravens’ recent wardrobe choices have caught some attention.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is known for making fashion statements, and the shirt he flashed during a Zoom call on Wednesday was direct, simple and classic.

Jackson sported a black and white T-shirt with the word “Finish” on it. It speaks for what’s ahead and addresses those instances this season in which the team failed to live up to the message.

They’ve blown second-half leads in two of their losses. Now with a 9-5 record, the Ravens are still in the playoff hunt with two games to go and a chance to reach 11 wins.

“It’s about finishing for us right now,” he told reporters. “We’re going to the game hot, we finish hot until the… game clock says zero.”

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr., meanwhile, was seen sporting a T-shirt with the image of 1970s TV star Farrah Fawcett.

When he’s not mauling opposing players in the trenches, Brown will occasionally rock pop-culture-themed threads. It’s generational and educational.

“It’s funny because I haven’t met anybody over the age of 40 that hasn’t called out this T-shirt,” he said.

But what possessed him to pick up the shirt? He addressed that too.

"I didn't know who Farrah Fawcett was, I just bought the t-shirt 'cuz I thought it was fly." @ZEUS__78 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OZh4hRkwPS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2020

“I didn’t know who Farrah Fawcett was, I just bought the T-shirt because I thought it was fly,” he said.