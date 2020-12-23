Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured battling a two-alarm fire in South Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore City Fire said firefighters responded just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of 7th Street where they found heavy fire showing from a two-story vacant home.
The firefighter was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.