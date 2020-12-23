ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After more than half a century in public service and a longtime battle with cancer, former Maryland Senate President Mike Miller announced Wednesday he is retiring.
“My heart and my mind remain strong, but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session,” he wrote.
He announced his retirement in a letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson.
The longtime representative for Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland served in the state Senate for 33 years before he stepped down from his leadership position last year.
His colleagues created the title of Senate president emeritus when he stepped down.
He said he prays that future generations in the Maryland General Assembly will continue to come together “in the spirit of public service and unity to once again get to work on behalf of the citizens of the great State of Maryland.”
Gov. Larry Hogan said he was aware Miller had made this decision to step down.
“He’s been a tremendous leader in the state for 50 years,” Gov. Hogan said at a vaccination event earlier Wednesday.