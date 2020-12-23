Maryland Office Of Tourism Teaches Mindy Kaling What A Smith Island Cake IsAfter she asked her fans on Twitter what a certain holiday cake was, Marylanders and the Office of Tourism gave her a crash course in the Smith Island Cake.

Atwater's Christmas Cookie Decorating Kits Helping Families In Need This Holiday SeasonA Baltimore restaurant is partnering with a local nonprofit to help those in need this holiday season in the form of cookies.

3 Baltimore Area Families Get Free Vehicles Just Before Christmas Thanks To Nonprofit Vehicles For ChangeThree families in the Baltimore area got the gift of transportation just before Christmas this year.

Beats Not Bullets Program Shows Baltimore Teens How Rap Can Teach Life Skills, LessonsBaltimore teenagers are learning how rap can teach life skills and lessons in a relatively new program teaching "rap education."

Baltimore Teachers Deliver Christmas Presents To Students After COVID-19 Prevents In-Person Holiday CelebrationTeachers often wear multiple hats in the classroom, and on Monday, some Baltimore teachers added another: Santa's helpers.

Baltimore County Music Teacher Martellies Warren, Group Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy Nominated For Grammy AwardA Baltimore County music teacher has been nominated for a special award: a Grammy!