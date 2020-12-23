Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in Annapolis late Tuesday night, police say.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street at around 8:55 p.m. for a report of a fight.
When police arrived the fight had ended and a crowd had dispersed. They later were called to an area hospital for a stabbing victim who was being treated for injuries.
They learned the man was stabbed multiple times during the altercation on Madison Street and had non-life-threatening injuries to his back.
Police are still investigating.