BREAKING21 Injured After Explosion At BGE Building In Downtown Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Stabbing, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in Annapolis late Tuesday night, police say.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street at around 8:55 p.m. for a report of a fight.

When police arrived the fight had ended and a crowd had dispersed. They later were called to an area hospital for a stabbing victim who was being treated for injuries.

They learned the man was stabbed multiple times during the altercation on Madison Street and had non-life-threatening injuries to his back.

Police are still investigating.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply