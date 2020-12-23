BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch was issued for most of Maryland this Christmas Eve.

The watch will go into effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday for the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charlies, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s. Baltimore City is also apart of the watch.

Temperatures will be near 60 on Thursday, but it’ll drop into the low 30s for the weekend.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says a strong cold front will be the vehicle that drops our high temperatures into the 30s. It is set to arrive on Christmas Eve. Before the front moves through, a surge of warm air is expected as temperatures near 60 degrees in some areas on Christmas Eve.

Computer models are showing rain arriving by Thursday afternoon. The strongest part of the front will push through Thursday evening, and it will be accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rain amounts of 1-2″ could lead to some localized flooding, and winds could gust anywhere from 50-60 miles per hour inland and up to 70 miles per hour down the ocean! The strongest part of the system will arrive between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., and a bona fide squall line may even develop along the front. Colder air will arrive on the back side of the cold front, and depending on the timing, will transition the precipitation to snow, especially for areas north and west of I-95.

