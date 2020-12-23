Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo helped put smiles on the faces of kids at Sinai’s Samuelson Children’s Hospital Wednesday, dropping off hundreds of toys from visitors at the zoo’s Zoo Lights event.
The zoo had been collecting toy donations for the past month from event visitors and dropped them off Wednesday morning.
In total, they originally estimated they collected 300 toys, but it turned out there were actually 800!
The toys will go to children of all ages battling cancer, diabetes or even COVID-19.