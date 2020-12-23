Comments
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is missing from Calvert County, officials say.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan English was last seen Friday, December 18 on foot in the Prince Frederick, Maryland area.
He is 5’7″, weighs 160-170 lbs. He was wearing gray “jogger”-style pants and a black sweatshirt with a distressed American flag on the back.
Anyone with information about Donovan’s whereabouts is asked to contact DFC. Beisel at William.Beisel@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 20-64519.