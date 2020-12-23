CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people have been detained following a possible barricade situation in Baltimore County, the county’s police department said Wednesday evening.
Police initially said there were possibly armed suspects in the 5700 block of Calverton Street in Catonsville. Shortly after 6 p.m., police tweeted three people were being detained.
Kent Avenue, Dorchester Road and Ingleside Avenue, which were all closed, are set to reopen shortly. Police are asking people to stay out of the area.
#UPDATE: 3 subjects being detained pending further investigation. Roads will be clear soon. ^DJM https://t.co/gGMTiy786o
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 23, 2020
