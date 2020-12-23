BREAKING21 Injured After Explosion At BGE Building In Downtown Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Police Activity, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people have been detained following a possible barricade situation in Baltimore County, the county’s police department said Wednesday evening.

Police initially said there were possibly armed suspects in the 5700 block of Calverton Street in Catonsville. Shortly after 6 p.m., police tweeted three people were being detained.

Kent Avenue, Dorchester Road and Ingleside Avenue, which were all closed, are set to reopen shortly. Police are asking people to stay out of the area.

CBS Baltimore Staff

