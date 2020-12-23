BREAKING21 Injured After Explosion At BGE Building In Downtown Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — There is police activity in the 5700 block of Calverton Street in Catonsville, Baltimore County police said Wednesday.

Police said there are possibly armed subjects inside.

Kent Avenue, Dorchester Road and Ingleside Avenue are all closed. Police are asking people to stay out of the area.

