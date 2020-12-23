Comments
EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — Santa Claus is getting ready to make his trip around the world Thursday night, but before he zips across the globe with presents for good boys and girls everywhere, he’s been spotted making the rounds in Baltimore County.
Neighbors in Edgemere told WJZ that rain or shine, Saint Nick is out on his makeshift lawnmower that he has turned into a sled. The big guy waves, hands out candy canes and even has a megaphone.
But not everyone in the area is cheery; the Grinch has been after Santa in an old convertible.
The community has raised a few hundred dollars for maintenance and buying candy canes.