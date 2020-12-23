BREAKING21 Injured After Explosion At BGE Building In Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer in the right place at the right time saved a choking six-month-old girl earlier this month, and the whole thing was captured on his body-worn camera.

Police said Ofc. Richard Allen was helping out with a narcotic investigation along the 2000 block of Division Street on the afternoon of December 7 when a panicked father came running out of a home with baby Carlee, who was choking.

Within seconds, the officer helped her breathe normally again.

A medic team arrived seconds later and found her to be in good health.

